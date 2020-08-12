Did Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Break Up Again?!





Interestingly enough, Porsha previously posted a pic of herself in the red dress alongside her fiance Dennis McKinley. Now, however, that picture with Dennis is missing and her social media’s been scrubbed clean of the Detroit entrepreneur altogether.

Some very light digging also showed that the couple unfollowed each other even though Dennis encouraged fans to read Porsha’s NY Times piece.

With that, fans are convinced that Porsha’s engagement is off once again and they’re blasting Dennis for possibly flubbing his relationship to the housewife. Still, some fans are speculating that this could all be part of a storyline for the forthcoming season.

Porsha & Dennis ? hmmmn. Interesting especially as #rhoa has started filming — Dia Uwem. (@MfonnU) August 12, 2020

As previously reported the two previously split because Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. His infidelity was detailed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta where he admitted to a therapist that their issues started during Porsha’s pregnancy when their sex life suffered and things ballooned into a bigger issue when Porsha gave birth and suffered postpartum depression.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” said McKinley. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do. … And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together, like, every night. That’s not a good enough ‘why,’ but that’s the ‘why.’”

He continued: “It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision. I made a mistake, I cheated.”

That led Porsha to then correct him and saying that cheating is not a “mistake”—it’s a CHOICE.

Later he was seen re-preposing to her in Canada during the cast trip and she happily shared that they were re-engaged.

Since then it’s been semi-smooth smailing between the two except for that small hiccup where Dennis was spotted with a group of women at 4 a.m. at a diner. Many speculated that Dennis was on a “date” but he claimed that he was out because of his multiple businesses.

“You are one of they!” wrote Dennis to a fan who accused him of “embarrassing” Porsha again. “She on TV so we let you in on stuff. Truth is I own 3 clubs, 4 restaurants I’m out until 4 3 days a week. Mind ya business.”

Porsha also asked fans to “pray for them” after the incident.

Damn, Porsha.

What do YOU think is up between Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley? We hope she’s enjoying a stress-free personal life, going out and protesting with #BLM is already stressful enough.

