DiA Secures FDA Clearance for New AI-Powered Software, Assisting…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/dia_secures_fda_clearance_for_new_ai_powered_software_assisting_ultrasound_users_capture_high_quality_images/prweb19153560.htm

DiA Imaging Analysis’s LVivo IQS, a vendor-neutral AI-powered software provides cardiac ultrasound users with real-time image quality feedback while scanning