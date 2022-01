DFW Alliance of Technology and Women Names Barry Shurkey Advisory…





Award-winning CIO to build on mission of Dallas' largest women in technology non-profit

(PRWeb January 19, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/dfw_alliance_of_technology_and_women_names_barry_shurkey_advisory_council_chair_announces_new_members/prweb18439177.htm





Source link