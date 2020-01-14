Deval Patrick Slams Democratic Debate As All-White ‘Reality TV’





The lone Black Democrat running for president had some time Tuesday morning.

Hours ahead of the first Democratic debate of the year, Deval Patrick blasted the process that has left the field of candidates on the verge of having no racial diversity at all. It was something Patrick said was not a proper reflection of who the country is in 2020. BuzzFeed News reporter Darren Sands tweeted a thread of Patrick’s statements on the topic of race that he released Tuesday morning.

“The racial and ethnic diversity of the Democratic field, and our willingness to speak directly to issues of racism, has made me proud to be a Democrat and an American. But the debates have stopped either showcasing the field or representing the Nation.” — Darren Sands (@darrensands) January 14, 2020

Among them was Patrick telling us all how he really feels about Democrats’ efforts at diversity and inclusion within the Party.

“Instead of helping Democrats to choose our most compelling nominee from a range of diverse talent, the debates have become an end in themselves, an episode of reality TV with candidates paying more attention to polling numbers and donations than issues and people,” Patrick said.

Patrick went on to lament that “no one on that stage knows what it’s like to fear for their safety when pulled over for a routine traffic stop.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.





