Demosisto member arrested at Hong Kong airport in connection with July 1 Legco storming







An activist from a Hong Kong pro-democracy youth group was on Thursday stopped and arrested at the airport and accused of taking part in the storming of the legislature last year.Demosisto said on its Facebook page that Lily Wong Lee-lee was taken away by officers as she was leaving for Taiwan to attend the elections on the self-ruled island.The party, founded by activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung, quoted a lawyer who was assisting Lily Wong as saying that she had been listed as a wanted person by…







