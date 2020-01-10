Delusional Rep. Steve King Cries Over White Nationalist Label After History Of Racism





Iowa’s GOP Rep. Steve King is crying a river of racist white tears after being labeled a white nationalist, although he is infamously known for making white supremacist statements that have resulted in him being censured by Congress. There is a laundry list of racist remarks that have escaped Rep. King’s mouth, but most recently, he claimed that “[White nationalist] is a weaponized term created by the left to attack conservatives with.”

According to a report from The Huffington Post, King claims that the use of the term, which has been often and appropriately used to describe him, has merely gained popularity because journalists “wore out the word racist and they needed to make up some new terms to be offended by.” He also claimed that billionaire philanthropist George Soros is helping to push this agenda. But of course, he would blame others for labeling him with a term entirely based on his own actions and statements.

This is the same man who compared being called out by the House of Representatives for his racist statements to Jesus being crucified in Jerusalem. “When I have to step down to the floor of the House of Representatives, and look up at those 400-and-some accusers — you know we just passed through Easter and Christ’s passion — and I have better insight into what He went through for us partly because of that experience,” he said.

King, who gave a graph presentation pinpointing the increase in the use of “white nationalist” on the House floor on Friday, questioned why this label has been associated with him. “How did it happen that this is the word that gets tagged on me? Is that an accident, Mr. Speaker? I don’t think so,” he said.

The fact that King is uncertain about how he could be a white nationalist, considering his track record, is quite possibly a delusion of grandeur.

King was criticized in March 2019 for comments he made about Hurricane Katrina victims, claiming that the residents of New Orleans – who are primarily Black – begged for help, while people in his home state of Iowa “take care of each other,” according to The Advocate.

“Here’s what FEMA tells me: We go to a place like New Orleans and everybody’s looking around saying, ‘Who’s gonna help me, who’s gonna help me?’ When FEMA responds to problems in Iowa, they’re just always gratified when they come and see how Iowans take care of each other,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Cedric L. Richmond and former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, whose district includes New Orleans, called King a “white supremacist,” following his comments about Hurricane Katrina victims.

In recent days, Donald Trump and Rep. Steve King have had political violence on their minds. King shared on FB a post about a violent civil war between Republicans and Democrats and Trump spoke about his "tough" supporters. https://t.co/EG4nbXO5CA — NewsOne (@newsone) March 18, 2019

King was also called out by the CBC in January 2019. California’s Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, chairwoman of the CBC, demanded that King be removed from his committee assignments. “If Republicans really believe these racist statements have no place in our government, then their party must offer more than shallow temporary statements of condemnation of Steve King,” Bass said.

If Republicans really believe these racist statements have no place in our government, then their party must offer more than shallow temporary statements of condemnation of Steve King. pic.twitter.com/XKRfEHuRcD — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) January 12, 2019

In 2017, King stated that Blacks and Hispanics “will be fighting each other” before outnumbering white folks as the largest portion of the US population.

In 2015, he criticized Barack Obama for apologizing to Africa for slavery during a radio talk show discussion about Donald Trump’s presidency.

The list can clearly go on, but King’s cries about being labeled a white supremacist won’t get the sympathy he’s looking for.

