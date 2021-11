DeltaQuad VTOL first to support the new MicaSense RedEdge P and Altum…





Vertical Technologies has successfully integrated the new MicaSense RedEdge P and Altum-PT on the DeltaQuad Pro #MAP VTOL UAV. This release enables the DeltaQuad Pro to carry the next generation of…

(PRWeb November 15, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/2021/11/prweb18329140.htm





Source link