Delhi bus gang rapists scheduled to hang on Friday, victim’s lawyer says







Four men convicted of the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a New Delhi student will be executed on Friday, the victim’s lawyer said after a court dismissed a final last-minute petition to delay the hangings.The brutal attack on Jyoti Singh aboard a city bus sparked nationwide demonstrations and shone a spotlight on the alarming rates of sexual violence in India.A trial court in Delhi, which had already postponed the hangings three times, on Thursday dismissed another plea to delay the executions…







Source link