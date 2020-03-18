close
ASIAN (E)

Defying Beijing, Donald Trump doubles down on use of ‘Chinese virus’ label for Covid-19

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 14 views
613e79aa-692d-11ea-9de8-4adc9756b5c3_image_hires_005013.jpg




The US President Donald Trump on Wednesday doubled down on his recent use of the term “Chinese virus” to refer to Covid-19, saying he was simply referring to the virus’s place of origin and that it was not racist.In a show of defiance against Chinese anger over the use of the term, the president used it within seconds of the start of the daily press conference of his Covid-19 task force, saying: “There’s some important developments in our war against the Chinese virus”.“No, no it’s not racist…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response