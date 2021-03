Defiance Digital continues to accelerate its growth into 2021, as it announced today that Charlie Gautreaux has joined as a Managing Director to lead its growing Managed Services business.

(PRWeb March 30, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/defiance_digital_taps_silicon_valley_startup_financial_services_veteran_charlie_gautreaux_to_lead_its_new_managed_services_business/prweb17833388.htm





Source link