Defendify Raises $3.35 Million to Expand its Comprehensive…





Defendify’s cost-effective, all-in-one solution streamlines cybersecurity assessments, testing, policies, training, detection, and response for organizations with limited IT teams and resources

(PRWeb August 18, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/08/prweb18850417.htm





Source link