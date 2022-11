Deci and Intel Collaborate to Accelerate Journey Towards More Scalable…





With the power of Deci’s Automated Neural Architecture Construction (AutoNAC) technology, developers are better suited to build, optimize, and deploy more powerful deep learning models using Intel…

(PRWeb November 10, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/11/prweb19011225.htm





Source link