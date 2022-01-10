Deaths from weather disasters hit 10-year high in US





Nearly 700 people died due to natural disasters in the contiguous United States in 2021 – the most since 2011, said a federal weather agency in a report released on Monday.The year “was marked by extremes across the US, including exceptional warmth, devastating severe weather and the second-highest number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters on record”, said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).The death toll for weather-related disasters in the 48 mainland…







