Death Toll Rises to 38 on Navajo Nation for COVID-19 Related Deaths; Confirmed Cases Surpass 900

Published April 15, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Five more Navajo Nation residents have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, April 15, Navajo Nation officials say. The death toll now stands at 38.

The total number of positive tests for the deadly disease has reached 921 for the Navajo Nation as of Wednesday – an increase of 83 positive cases since Tuesday according to the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center.

As of Wednesday, the report also includes 3,239 total negative test results.

The 921 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 288

Apache County, AZ: 121

Coconino County, AZ: 189

McKinley County, NM: 170

San Juan County, NM: 119

Cibola County, NM: 12

San Juan County, UT: 11

Socorro County, NM: 7

Sandoval County, NM: 4

During a live Facebook update on Wednesday, President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer urged members of the Navajo Nation to be prudent with their stimulus funds and to save as much as possible due to the uncertainties of the ongoing pandemic.

“We truly thank many of those who are abiding by the stay-at-home order and the daily curfew, but it’s very disheartening to receive reports of many people going out into the public today and traveling to border towns – most due to the federal stimulus funds that our people are beginning to receive. We are close to finalizing another public health order to implement 57-hour curfew for the remaining weekends for the month of April,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.