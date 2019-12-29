Death toll from Typhoon Phanfone in the Philippines rises to 41, with 12 still missing







The number of deaths from a powerful storm that hit the Philippines over Christmas has climbed to 41, authorities said on Sunday, with tens of thousands still in evacuation centres.Typhoon Phanfone made landfall on Christmas Eve, lashing several islands in the central Visayas, including popular tourist destinations, with destructive winds and heavy rain. It continued to batter the country on Christmas Day, causing floods and landslides, and left the country on Saturday. The extent of the damage…







