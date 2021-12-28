Death sentence for man who threw children out window and girlfriend who instigated the murders to ‘start a new family’







A couple from western China’s Chongqing municipality were both sentenced to death on Tuesday for conspiring to kill the man’s two young children from a previous marriage so they could start a new family.The father, Zhang Bo, started a romantic relationship with Ye Chengchen when he was still married. After divorcing his wife, Zhang threw his one-year-old son and two-year-old daughter out of the window of his high-rise flat in November last year, killing them both.Ye was also convicted of murder…







