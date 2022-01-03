David Bowie’s estate sells publishing rights to ‘entire body of work’ to Warner Chappell Music







David Bowie’s estate has sold the publishing rights to his “entire body of work” to Warner Chappell Music, the company said on Monday, the latest massive deal of the recent song rights purchasing boom.Warner Chappell did not reveal financial terms of the agreement, but trade publication Variety said the price tag was upwards of US$250 million.The deal includes hundreds of songs spanning Bowie’s six-decade career, including Space Oddity, Changes, Life on Mars? and Heroes.“All of us at Warner…







