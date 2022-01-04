David Adefeso’s Recent Video Has Fans Praising His Efforts







David Adefeso shared a video on his social media account that has fans in awe. Check out the clip below.

‘Vacation or not, still gotta keep up the workout routin. Did 7.5 miles today…mostly uphill…and feeling great. What’s everybody got planned for New Years? I haven’t decided yet. Tell me in the comments.’



Someone said: ‘I be home praying and keeping my focus on.for 2022,’ and a fan posted this: ‘I’m staying in! I’m enjoying quiet time this year.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Staying home in the presence of the Lord bringing in 2022.’

One other follower said: ‘Going to church and then head back home to watch the ball drop on Television,’ and a fan said: ‘Great motivation! I love working out! New Years, I plan to go to church and afterwards bring in the new year with positive family & celebrate my daughters birthday.’

Somoene else said: ‘No plans ,, watching the Countdowns!!! Corona out strong!!! Playing it safe!!!! Happy New Year!!! Enjoy!!!!’

A follower said: ‘Yes, we feel guilty when we don’t. I went to 90 minutes of cycling this morning and going back tma. May even spend my New Year in there.’

A fan said: ‘I will be deep in Prayer and meditation if I don’t fall asleep getting my mind right for this 10 day water fast.’

David Adefeso just addressed the importance of being a mentor on his social media account. Check out his post below.

‘Someone recently asked me what some of my biggest regrets were. For me, not picking a mentor early on ranks high up there,’ David began his message.

He continued and said: ‘A mentor could serve as a guidepost in life for that one kid while for another it could act as a looking glass, and possibly a doorway, into another world the kid may not have even known existed. Here, @scalingtheworld of @lhaarkansas, describes how important for every adult in our community who feels they have something to offer the youth to reach back and become a mentor for a less privileged child in your community.’







