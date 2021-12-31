David Adefeso Talks About His Biggest Regrets







David Adefeso is addressing his biggest regrets. Check out the video that he shared on his social media account.

‘Someone recently asked me what some of my biggest regrets were. For me, not picking a mentor early on ranks high up there. A mentor could serve as a guidepost in life for that one kid while for another it could act as a looking glass, and possibly a doorway, into another world the kid may not have even known existed,’ he wrote.

David said: ‘Here, @scalingtheworld of @lhaarkansas, describes how important for every adult in our community who feels they have something to offer the youth to reach back and become a mentor for a less privileged child in your community.’

Someone said: ‘Always a pleasure connecting with you @david.adefeso . I look forward to an exciting 2022 as we continue creating opportunities for our scholars at @lhaarkansas.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by David Adefeso | Entrepreneur (@david.adefeso)

One other follower posted this: ‘you are great!’

David Adefeso managed to impress his fans and followers on social media with a video he shared from a paradisiac location. Check out this post here.

‘Sun’s just beginning to rise. That ray at the end is priceless. There’s nothing like beach air to help decompress from the busy life of city life,’ David said.

A follower said: ‘David thank you for the valuable information you give out. What advice can you offer someone that really wants to start there on business but just don’t know where to start.’

Someone else said: ‘David enjoy your solo vacation.. once in life a man needs to be alone and rethink about his life and rebuild for the best which lasts for better.. Good luck with your journey!!! Merry Christmas.. I enjoyed all your teaching!!! ‘

David Adefeso shared an important message on his social media account. Check out what he had to say in the post that he dropped on IG.

A fan said: ‘It’s insane! we have to master it so well that we all don’t end up making their plan win. We must help our young boys with good luck ducation , protection , keeping drugs off our streets and teaching them skills of what to do when faced with police brutality , we must try as much as we can to save our future.’







Source link