David Adefeso Shares An Important Message About Hard Work







David Adefeso shared an essential message about hard work, and fans are here for it. Also, make sure to check out the video that he dropped on his social media account.

‘Many people often ask me what the secret to my success is: From a homeless and penniless immigrant at Age 21 to a multiple award-winning Harvard MBA, Wall-Street Investment Banker and self-made multi-millionaire at 30; I have defied the odds, shattered every glass ceiling I encountered, and soared higher than most would dare to imagine,’ he began his message.

He continued and said: ‘How? It’s a simple answer after all: Hard work! Unrelenting, uncompromising and consistent hard work. It beats education, beauty, brains and talent any day! Is working harder and smarter a part of your resolution for 2022? Whether or not it is, I’d love to hear what your New Years resolutions are. Tell me in the comments below. And remember, to learn more, click on the link in my bio.’



Someone said: ‘You’re the man David. I was and still am inspired by your work ethic. No greater motivation than leaving the office at 10 PM and seeing you still working. I thank you for your example.’

One follower posted this: ‘Love this. Thanks for all your terrific advice and nuggets of wisdom over the years. God will bless you for all you do to educate and inspire others.’

Someone else said: ‘My New Years resolutions are to get back in shape and get my finances in order. I’ll be watching and listening to you for inspiration on both.’

A commenter posted this: ‘you are amazing with all this advice!’

In other recent news, we revealed that David Adefeso just addressed the importance of being a mentor on his social media account. Check out his post below.

‘Someone recently asked me what some of my biggest regrets were. For me, not picking a mentor early on ranks high up there,’ David began his message.

He continued and said: ‘A mentor could serve as a guidepost in life for that one kid while for another it could act as a looking glass, and possibly a doorway, into another world the kid may not have even known existed. Here, @scalingtheworld of @lhaarkansas, describes how important for every adult in our community who feels they have something to offer the youth to reach back and become a mentor for a less privileged child in your community.’







