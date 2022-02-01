David Adefeso Reveals The Foundation Of Success In His Recent YouTube Video







David Adefeso reveals the foundation of success in his latest video on social media. Check out his post below.

“Chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken.” Warren Buffet After rising from poverty and homeless a few short years ago; To becoming a multi-millionaire, Harvard MBA, Wall Street Investment Banker now focused on solving some of our World’s biggest problems; I have acquired some valuable lessons, through force of habit, that propelled me to success,’ he began his message.

He continued and said: ‘Over the years, I have shared with you many of these lessons for living a wealthier, happier and more fulfilling life, including:. Education and constant self-improvement

. Savings and investment

. Minimizing taxes

. Budgeting

. Building credit

. Reducing debt

. Starting a business

. And many more….’

David also said: ‘But many of these lessons require you to change your habits and your outlook on success; Because life and success are merely a series of habits that can either help you “soar like an eagle”; or keep you scrambling for air like the other “crabs in the Barrell”. Which one do you choose? Tell me in the comments below, and also tell me why? Click on the link in my bio, or go to my YouTube page “Wealth Demystified”, to learn more.



Someone said: ‘Striving for financial independence and building wealth for my family to break the generational curse of no financial planning and no assets for our offspring… A JD was the start.’

David Adefeso just told his fans and followers that their savings account is a bad investment. Check out what more he had to say.

‘Your savings account is a bad place to hold your long-term investments due to the silent “asset killer” called Inflation. SIDE NOTE: When I shot this video a few months back, annual inflation was at 5%, but has now shot up to 7% today. With savings accounts currently yielding an average of 0.06%; This means your savings account is on track to lose you -6.94% this year in real dollars….all while you sleep,’ David said.







