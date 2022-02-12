David Adefeso Reveals His Business Trip To Fans







David Adefeso just revealed his business trip to his fans and followers. Check out his post here.

‘Just as you’re settling in for a long refreshing nap on that 6-hour red-eye quick turnaround business trip, you turn around and see this really cute baby already starting to act feisty even before take-off

Someone said: ‘ switch seats and carry him so his mom can nap.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Definitely B, can’t do nothing with those weeping pills, they would be Rolling me off the plane.’



One fan wrote: ‘I don’t think kids of any age under 18 should fly in first class. People pay lots of money to not be disrupted by a baby or nagging kid.’

Someone else said: ‘Het bestfriend you forgot me again. I just got my passport and Visa.’

A follower said: ‘Brace yourself oh and No Smoking David Baby will go to sleep soon,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘We’ve seen you men sleeping through thunderstorms heavy metal music noisy traffic fire and oh yes baby crying all night so who you trying to fool you know you good with E.’

A fan posted this: ‘Well, B for sure and A wouldn’t hurt. But I’m sure it’ll be a good flight. Good luck.’

David Adefeso just praised one of his fans called Angela in a video that he posted on his social media account. Check out his post below.

David began by saying: ‘When I started “Wealth Demystified”, the intent was to give everyday Americans the tools they needed to take control of their finances to live better, happier, and richer lives. I’d be lying if I said it hasn’t been a tough journey: Try providing free advice to people who don’t know they need it!’

He also said: ‘One of the things that keeps me going are the dozens of letters and emails I receive weekly from people in whose lives the show has made a real and significant difference. This particular letter is from Angela, a single mom of two, who had given up on her dreams of setting up her own online tutoring business. After listening to my segment on “Starting and Financing a Small Business”, this is what Angela did….’

David is really living his best life with his loved ones.







