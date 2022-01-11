David Adefeso Is Heading Home After A Great Time In His Paradisiac Vacay







David Adefeso had a solo vacay and he made sure to keep fans and followers updated with amazing images and clips from the vacation. Now he is heading home and you can see what he posted on his social media account below.

‘Jumping on the airplane and heading back home from another amazing vacation. Armed and ready to take on the World,’ he captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘Let us see you walking up the airplane steps. That part.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Enjoy yourself and safe travels. Stay safe,’ and a fan said: ‘Back to life back to reality. Hope you had an amazing time and got lots of rest.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by David Adefeso | Entrepreneur (@david.adefeso)

One other follower said: ‘Travel is great for our minds, soul, spirit, and bodies. I just returned from Jamaica and I’m refreshed and ready to work diligently to succeed and take another vacay to relax and recoup. I hope your ankle is doing much better David, and that your trip has been all that you hoped for. All the best for your trip home, until your next journey. God bless you continuously.’

A fan wrote this message: ‘While I can’t even travel to FL afraid of this Omarion virus.’

Someone said: ‘@david.adefeso hello David and Happy New Year To You. When will you have your own show? That’s what I’d like to see. Hoping you are doing well and enjoying your life. Keep us on track with what you’re doing. Good luck to you. I enjoy your posts, pics, and videos. Take care and Carry On. I will remain a faithful fan of yours. We love you.’

Just the other day, we revealed that David Adefeso shared another video with business-related advice, and fans are in awe. People are praising the clip via the comments section again.

‘A good business owner knows when to say NO to business! If the client does not fit the core principles you aspire to, the answer has to be “no, thank you”. Because not all money is good money.’

Also, he shared an essential message about hard work, and fans are here for it.







