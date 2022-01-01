David Adefeso Is Addressing The Importance Of Being A Mentor







David Adefeso just addressed the importance of being a mentor on his social media account. Check out his post below.

‘Someone recently asked me what some of my biggest regrets were. For me, not picking a mentor early on ranks high up there,’ David began his message.

He continued and said: ‘A mentor could serve as a guidepost in life for that one kid while for another it could act as a looking glass, and possibly a doorway, into another world the kid may not have even known existed. Here, @scalingtheworld of @lhaarkansas, describes how important for every adult in our community who feels they have something to offer the youth to reach back and become a mentor for a less privileged child in your community.’



Someone said: ‘Mentors are a very important part of a person’s personal and professional development, and the first mentors are usually the parents.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Always a pleasure connecting with you @david.adefeso . I look forward to an exciting 2022 as we continue creating opportunities for our scholars at @lhaarkansas.’

Also, not too long ago, we revealed that David Adefeso managed to impress his fans and followers on social media with a video he shared from a paradisiac location. Check out this post here.

‘Sun’s just beginning to rise. That ray at the end is priceless. There’s nothing like beach air to help decompress from the busy life of city life,’ David said.

A follower said: ‘David thank you for the valuable information you give out. What advice can you offer someone that really wants to start there on business but just don’t know where to start.’







