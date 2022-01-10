David Adefeso Is Addressing Important Issues To Check When Buying Stocks







David Adefeso is addressing some important things worth noting before you buy some stocks. Check out his video below and see what he has to say.

‘Three of the most important things to look for before buying a stock are: – Profits & Revenue

– A sustainable competitive advantage – Valuation Today I discuss the importance of Profits and Revenue as a yardstick for picking great stocks. #wealthbuilding #stocks #investing #explore,’ he captioned his post.

David Adefeso showed his fans and followers a clip that had a lot of people in awe. Some of them were even in tears, as you will see in the comments section.

‘Without a doubt the most wholesome video you’ll see today! It could all be this simple,’ David captioned his post on social media.

Just the other day, we revealed that David Adefeso shared another video with business-related advice, and fans are in awe. People are praising the clip via the comments section again.

‘A good business owner knows when to say NO to business! If the client does not fit the core principles you aspire to, the answer has to be “no, thank you”. Because not all money is good money.’

Also, he shared an essential message about hard work, and fans are here for it. Also, make sure to check out the video that he dropped on his social media account.

‘Many people often ask me what the secret to my success is: From a homeless and penniless immigrant at Age 21 to a multiple award-winning Harvard MBA, Wall-Street Investment Banker and self-made multi-millionaire at 30; I have defied the odds, shattered every glass ceiling I encountered, and soared higher than most would dare to imagine,’ he began his message.

David is hoping to find love again and fans are offering complete support.







