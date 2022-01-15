David Adefeso Impresses Fans With New Financial Advice







David Adefeso shared a new video on his social media account featuring new financial advice. Check out what he had to say below.

‘As with anything else in life, the secret to buying great stocks is to NEVER OVERPAY. How do you know you’re overpaying for a stock? Here, I show you a few easy and painless techniques to do so without having to hire expensive financial advisors like me. #explorepage #Explore #viral #wealthbuilding #financialfreedom,’ he captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘Thanks for always dropping these little nuggets of investing wisdom. I can’t wait to put this into practice.’



A commenter posted this: ‘I will definitely be using this on my next stock purchase.’

David Adefeso just got back from his vacay, and he made sure to show his fans a video in which he’s addressing his flight back. Check out the post that he dropped on his social media account below.

‘It was a great flight back in. Best I’ve had on a commercial airline in a while. I was cruising down the aisle…at least until I hit the immigration line for US citizens. What the…#%&!! I’ll admit that I do enjoy the good life and splurging on those things that make life easier and more delightful,’ David began.

David continued and said: ‘But I’d hate to become one of those “private jet snobs” who (while 12 million kids in America go hungry every day) decides to spend $27,000 on a private jet owned by a billionaire, instead of $2,700 on a nice commercial flight….just to avoid this. What happened to the 7 figures I paid in taxes last year? #explore #explorepage #viral.’

Someone said: ‘The 7 figures you paid in taxes went to the government and all of its high ranking officials. Now, if you have more tax write offs, you can splurge on the $27k private jet or save towards your own.’







