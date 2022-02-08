





It seems that David Adefeso and his niece are heading back home according to a post on his social media account. Check out what more he had to say.

‘Me and my niece @danielleadefeso finally heading back home to the @cityofangels after another successful trip to, and striking some very big deals in, one of America’s fastest growing cities: beautiful Tucson, AZ. Can’t wait to go back soon.’



A post shared by David Adefeso | Entrepreneur (@david.adefeso)

Someone said: ‘I want to strike some big deals too! Have your people call my people! #TrueStory,’ and a fan said: ‘Glad you had fun trio. Stay safe and have a great flight back. Go @arizonawbasketball.’

Not too long ago, he shared another post about his niece:



A post shared by David Adefeso | Entrepreneur (@david.adefeso)

‘Me and Addison hanging out at lunch with PAC 10 champions and former UofA alums, @googleme_deedee & Danielle, along with current @arizonawbasketball star @sam.thomas_14, after the blowout game (go #wildcats)! @danielleadefeso has been working with @sam.thomas_14 and other standout #UofA college athletes to get these amazing kids the NIL clothing apparel and endorsement money they deserve. Way to go Danielle. Now we get to teach these college kids the life-long lessons of managing cash flows, building assets, and minimizing liabilities.’

David Adefeso reveals the foundation of success in his latest video on social media. Check out his post below.

“Chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken.” Warren Buffet After rising from poverty and homeless a few short years ago; To becoming a multi-millionaire, Harvard MBA, Wall Street Investment Banker now focused on solving some of our World’s biggest problems; I have acquired some valuable lessons, through force of habit, that propelled me to success,’ he began his message.

You can check out the rest of his message on social media.







