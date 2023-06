Datonics and Equativ Partner to Provide Marketers in the U.S. and…





Datonics data is made available in Equativ Buyer Connect and to publishers for PMP activation in Equativ's SSP across channels such as CTV, online video and display

(PRWeb June 06, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/6/prweb19371715.htm





Source link