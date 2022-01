Dataviva today announced that it has launched its Cloud Retail Planning Suite of planning and supply chain applications with Snowflake, Data Cloud company, as part of the Powered by Snowflake program.

(PRWeb January 14, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/dataviva_to_launch_cloud_retail_planning_suite_powered_by_snowflake/prweb18433942.htm





Source link