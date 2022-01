Datalogic announces the simple solution for produce identification at…





Datalogic announces a color camera accessory for the Magellan 9800i bi-optic scanner for AI (artificial intelligence) based produce identification at grocery POS.

(PRWeb January 12, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/datalogic_announces_the_simple_solution_for_produce_identification_at_grocery_pos/prweb18427819.htm





