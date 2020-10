Datalink Networks is teaming up with New Horizons and Birmingham Community Charter High School (BCCHS) to pilot a groundbreaking information technology (IT) internship program. Students will be…

(PRWeb October 22, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/datalink_networks_introduces_innovative_student_technology_internship_program/prweb17488259.htm





Source link