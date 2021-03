ASIAN (B) Dar Al Arkan moves actively to spread Saudi Arabian brands overseas and start works on Sidra, the first of its kind vacation and 2nd homes project in Bosnia ASIAN (B) by 6 views Google +

Pinterest





Intellasia East Asia News A SR500,000,000 project, the biggest real estate project in the history of Bosnia. RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate development company in Saudi Arabia, has re…



Source link