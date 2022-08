Pro Refrigeration PROGreen CO2 Chiller, built with Danfoss components, is a "future-proof" solution that helps customers lower their climate impact while saving energy costs. (PRWeb August 26, 2022) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/danfoss_recognizes_pro_refrigeration_with_2022_envisioneer_of_the_year_award/prweb18865058.htm



Source link

The author comredg