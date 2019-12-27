Damon Dash Addresses $50 Million Sexual Battery Lawsuit In Fiery Video





Damon Dash is facing a $50 million lawsuit after allegedly being accused by photographer Monique Bunn of sexual battery. Bunn was enlisted in April to do a photo shoot for the Roc-A-Fella CEO’s new clothing line, Poppington, TV One reports. Following the first day of the shoot, Bunn was told that she would be staying at the home Dash shares with his partner, Raquel Horn, in his daughter’s room.

Per Bunn’s lawsuit, the photographer said that she was sleeping when Dash came into the room that she was in and touched her inappropriately.

“While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks. Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs. Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day,” the lawsuit said.

Bunn claims that she was able to fight Dash off and then he left the room. The photographer said that she stayed at the home but didn’t go back to sleep.

Dash seemingly responded to the allegations by posting an explosive video to Instagram from a deposition he sat for back in November stemming from his “Dear Frank” lawsuit. In the four-minute clip, Dash is addressing attorney Chris Brown, who is also representing Bunn.

“I’ma ruin you as a lawyer. You’ll never be a lawyer. I bet I’ll make you famous,” Dash said. “I’m just giving you rope to hang yourself. You’re gonna be in a whole ‘nother courtroom, in a whole ‘nother place for your frivolous lawsuits.”

After calling Brown, who is a Black attorney, and “culture vulture” and saying that he should be “disgusted with himself,” Dash continued, “People like you make me sick. Don’t care about nothing – self-preservation. Don’t give a fu** about his culture…He’ll sell his whole culture out for a dollar.”

The insults did not stop there.

“You should be disgusted. You represent everything that’s terrible about our whole community, man. And I’m gonna make sure the world knows about people like you,” he said.

In the caption for the clip, Dash wrote, “I #ChrisBrownTheLawyer is a culture vulture, He is now trying to start the black Harvey Weinstein me too movement against me and he is representing another lawsuit with another allegation #ChrisBrownTheLawyer I’m gonna deal with this on a beach in Hawaii.”

Dash added that he “will not be extorted…”

