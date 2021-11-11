Dalian suspends cold-chain food operations amid Covid-19 cases, threatening seafood exports to US, Europe







Municipal authorities in the port city of Dalian, in northern Liaoning province, have suspended all cold chain food trading as local outbreaks of coronavirus threaten to halt exports of frozen food to the US and Europe ahead of the Christmas holiday.Local authorities issued a notice on Monday asking all cold chain food companies, including government-approved, third-party, bonded and individual cold storage food producers and sales firms, to halt operations immediately.The notice stated that…







Source link