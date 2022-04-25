Dakota Fanning in a sexy lace slip dress at the premiere of the movie ‘First Lady’







The actress looked timelessly elegant, wearing a lace black slip dress with bows in her hair. Dakota plays Susan Ford’s first daughter on the Showtime series.

Dakota Fanning, 28, radiated pure glamor in a skintight black Rodarte slip dress as she walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The First Lady on Thursday, April 14. A new Showtime drama tells the story of the Obama, Ford, and Roosevelt administrations, set to premiere on Sunday, April 17.

The actress, who plays Susan Ford’s first daughter on the show, hit the red carpet in a black satin and lace look that was as classic as it was sexy. Her boudoir gown featured spaghetti straps and lace over the bust, traversing her center, showing hints of the bare body from breast to hips. A little more charm was given to the image by a cute and daring slit on the dress from the side of her left leg.

In terms of accessories, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress donned a pair of plain black stiletto heels with an ankle strap and hung a diamond necklace around her neck. Her makeup was fresh, with rosy cheeks, peachy pink lipstick, and thick girlish lashes. Maintaining her femininity, she pinned up her hair at the back with several small bows.

It was the perfect red carpet look for the actress who played Susan Ford alongside Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, wife of 38th President Gerald Ford. The First Lady also introduces Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.







Source link