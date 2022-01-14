Dada Group emerges as an on-demand e-commerce powerhouse that’s looking to stay ahead of market trends in China







[Sponsored article]

Singles’ Day – the world’s largest online shopping event, held in China every November 11 – maintained its staggering annual sales volume this year, with many of the country’s e-commerce companies once again posting record numbers. Among them was Dada Group, a seven-year-old company that is making inroads into a trillion-dollar market.

“We actually recorded over 100 per cent year-on-year sales growth across 11 days, compared to last year’s Singles’ Day period, so that is…







Source link