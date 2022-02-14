DaBaby Has Something To Say About A Physical Altercation With Brandon Hills







It’s been revealed that DaBaby has something to say about a physical altercation. Check out the post that The Shade Room shared.

‘#PressPlay: #DaBaby has spoken on the situation with #BrandonBills days after viral footage shows him and his crew fighting Dani Leigh’s brother in the slippery bowling lanes. He called the physical altercation “self-defense.” He also added that “You shouldn’t run around threatening people.” (: @tmz_tv)

Someone said: ‘Dababy killed a man for running up on him in Walmart and got off in self defense. Maybe his lawyers might win this case too.’



A commenter posted this: ‘It was self-defense in the streets you not gon threatened someone and think when they see you they ain’t gon jump first.’

A follower said: ‘I wana be as carefree as Baby. He doesn’t give a shit about fuck.’

Someone else said: ‘Self defense? When you threw the first punch? I’d sue every last one of you.’

Back in December, it was revealed that officials were dismissing DaBaby ‘s battery charges from the alleged beating of a Las Vegas driver in 2020. Check out the latest reports coming from The Shade Room.

TSR said that ‘it looks like #DaBaby got a sprinkle of good news recently. According to @tmz_tv, online court records indicate that a misdemeanor battery charge against him was dismissed with prejudice. This means the case is a wrap and can’t be refiled. Apparently, the charges were dropped because DaBaby complied with prosecutors’ resolutions for the case, which included paying the victim $7,500 and steering clear of trouble.’

TSR said: ‘As previously reported, DaBaby was accused of assaulting a Las Vegas driver in November 2020. However, the reported victim did not come forward until February of this year. The reported story is that DaBaby and his crew tried to smoke inside of a Mercedes sprinter being driven by the victim. When the driver warned the passengers against smoking in the van, DaBaby and his folks allegedly began to cuss and threaten the driver.’







