Da Brat and Girlfriend ‘Big Booty Judy’ Announce New WE TV Series ‘Brat Loves Judy’





Da Brat and her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart will take fans inside their relationship with their new WE TV series “Brat Loves Judy.”



LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Here’s the synopsis of the upcoming, via The Root:

Brat Loves Judy brings audiences a never-before-seen look into the world of veteran hip-hop artist and two-time Grammy Award-nominee, Da Brat, and her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, the multi-millionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, as they navigate their new relationship—from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones, and a surprise proposal. Family and friends featured on the series include Judy’s adult daughter, Deja and Deja’s infant daughter Kenzie; Bella, Brat’s manager and confidante; Brat’s friend Montana and his wife Rhonda; and of course, Brat and Judy’s six dogs—Staxx, Rockie, Fat Boy, Loyal, Fendi, and Rebel—among others. The series also features a surprise appearance by Brat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy, as the siblings dig deeper into their strained relationship.

After years of speculation about her sexuality, Da Brat opened up last year about her same-sex relationship and the industry pressures to remain in the closet.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“I was always told you want to be fuckable to men and women to sell records—you don’t want anybody to discriminate,” she said at the time. “It was absolutely my decision. I mean, you saw what happened to people like Ellen: Remember when she lost her TV show, and all these horrible things were happening? People were totally against it.”

When Wendy Williams claimed she played a role in Da Brat coming out, the rapper was quick to shut that down.

As reported by Jezebel, the hip-hop icon hit up Wendy’s show to set her straight.

“Girl, you were never part of my process, not until I was ready to reveal anything did anybody know anything, and when I did it, that’s when I let the world know,” Da Brat said. “Back in the day it wasn’t cool. You couldn’t do that. Ellen [DeGeneres] lost her job, her show. Back in the day you could not do that, but thank God it’s different now. And I get to live out loud and live in my truth.”

“Brat Loves Judy” premieres Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on WE TV.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE





Source link