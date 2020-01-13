close
Czech president to skip Beijing summit over China ‘investment letdown’

ASIAN (E)
China’s lack of investment in central Europe has upset one of its staunchest supporters in the region, with the Czech president snubbing an invitation to attend a summit in Beijing in April.Czech President Milos Zeman, a long-standing advocate of closer ties with China, voiced disappointment about Chinese investment on the weekend just as China was hoping to attract central and eastern European nations to the “17+1 summit”, an event to be chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping.“I don’t think…



