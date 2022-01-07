Cynthia Bailey’s Photo Of Her 2022 First Kiss Has Fans In Awe







Cynthia Bailey shared a photo featuring Mike Hill and fans are completely in awe. Check out the pic here.

Someone said: ‘Can’t think of a better way to start my way than with you & your love, babe!!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘We Love you Cynthia and Mike..Happy New Year’s.’



A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey)

Somoene else said: ‘This guy good lucky found a pretty cute girl like Cynthia. Him have to say thanks to Steve Harvey. If not never met a beautiful pretty girl like that. She too much. I love her so much wow…’

A follower said: ‘He better put his arms around you and stop playing cute,’ and someone else posted this: ‘Dear God do you have any more good men like Mike who are single and ready to mingle?’

Somoene else said: ‘Now that’s the Cynthia I am use to seeing. Norman and beautiful but those curves,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘This is beautiful #blessed #you glowwhenyou’rehappy.’

One fan said: ‘On the cheek! Uh uh he gotta come better. Lol Love the matching outfits!’

A commenter said: ‘You all are just too cute your love for each truly radiates in your photos and interactions. Ms Cynthia you give me hope! I’m going to find my Mike /Steve Harvey Clone.’

It’s been revealed that Cynthia Bailey had a strange conversation with NeNe Leakes after her hubby died.

As you probably know by now, NeNe Leakes opened up to her fans about Gregg Leakes ‘ last words ahead of his passing.

The Shade Room notes that ‘It’s been a few weeks since the passing of #NeNeLeakes’ husband #GreggLeakes, who passed away on Sept. 1st due to his four battle with Colon cancer. Today, NeNe opened up in an interview with @people about her final moments with Gregg as they awaited his transition.’

She explained that ‘The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,’ she said.

She continued and said: ‘All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock.’







