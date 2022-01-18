Cynthia Bailey Shares An Uplifting Message With Fans







Cynthia Bailey shares an uplifting message with her fans and followers. Check it out here.

‘“darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.”-Martin Luther King Jr,’ she captioned her post.



Someone said: ‘Cynthia please don’t let anyone or anything break you again. It would be their loss if they don’t what a precious diamond you are.’

A commenter [posted this: ‘Auntie out here SERVING showing the young girls what an Legendary iCON look LYKE!!’ and a follower said: ‘My Sam Fine Book all over again… I remember the year 1998 Houston TX the Double Tree Hotel. I was looking at your picture and had an argument with an OLDER white woman. Needless to say I got fired. No one insults my ido.’

She also shared another message on her social media account, saying the following:



‘Music brings us together to change lives, just like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

Help us raise funds and awareness to save lives by becoming a @StJude Partner in Hope monthly donor. Join the #MusicGives community where music fans unite to use their voices #forStJude until no child dies from cancer. Become a St. Jude Partner in Hope monthly donor and receive your Love Music Stop Cancer @StJude t-shirt! musicgives.org.’

Not too long ago, it’s been revealed that Cynthia Bailey had a strange conversation with NeN Leakes after her hubby died.

As you probably know by now, NeNe Leakes opened up to her fans about Gregg Leakes ‘ last words ahead of his passing.

The Shade Room notes that ‘It’s been a few weeks since the passing of #NeNeLeakes’ husband #GreggLeakes, who passed away on Sept. 1st due to his four battle with Colon cancer. Today, NeNe opened up in an interview with @people about her final moments with Gregg as they awaited his transition.’

She explained that ‘The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,’ she said.

Fans continue to offer NeNe love following the tragic events in her life.







