For the 11th consecutive quarter, Birdeye, the all-in-one customer experience management platform, was recognized by G2 as the leader in the customer experience and reputation management space.

(PRWeb October 14, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/cx_leader_birdeye_wins_120_awards_in_g2_fall_report_amongst_other_industry_recognition/prweb17469386.htm





Source link