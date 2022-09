Curie Co Moves to Research Triangle Park, Hires Industry Veteran Alan…





The move to the major bioscience hub brings new access to talent and supports commercialization operations

(PRWeb September 29, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/curie_co_moves_to_research_triangle_park_hires_industry_veteran_alan_berry_as_chief_technology_officer/prweb18928034.htm





Source link