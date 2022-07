CSIA Awards Vertech 2022 Integrator of the Year





The Control System Integrators Association named Vertech the 2022 Integrator of the Year at the annual CSIA Executive Conference.

(PRWeb July 01, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/csia_awards_vertech_2022_integrator_of_the_year/prweb18768004.htm





Source link