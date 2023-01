Crusty Steve Bannon Is Pissed At ‘Judas Pence’ For Hoarding Classified Docs Which ‘Provide Cover’ For Joe Biden





… list that includes Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and, most recently, Mike Pence … the record: Kooky Rudy Giuliani thinks Obama planted them.)

Republicans — even those who … take classified documents from the White House.

(Via Raw Story)







Source link