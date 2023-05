CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Sylvia OConnell and Danielle…





Award acknowledges women in the technology industry who are making significant contributions and driving success for their partners and customers.

(PRWeb May 08, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/crns_2023_women_of_the_channel_honors_sylvia_oconnell_and_danielle_moore_of_sovos/prweb19323971.htm





Source link