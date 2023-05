Kirsten Esposito, VP global partner program office, Meredith Cook, director channel marketing, Cindy Dunphy, director of channel account management and Mandi Solone, director of channel account… (PRWeb May 08, 2023) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/crns_2023_women_of_the_channel_honors_four_knowbe4_channel_leaders/prweb19323465.htm



Source link

The author comredg