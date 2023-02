This unprecedented move of bringing in Executive Leadership from outside the firm is in direct response to their growing Interim Resources Division and the need to expand coverage into more…

(PRWeb February 08, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/craig_lewis_hired_as_senior_vice_president_to_lead_the_interim_resources_division_nationally/prweb19158453.htm





Source link