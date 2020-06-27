COVID-19 Related Death Toll Hits 350 on Navajo Nation

42 new cases, two more deaths related to COVID-19 reported as 57-hour weekend lockdown takes effect

Published June 26, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 42 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths.

The total number of deaths is 350 as of Friday.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,059 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 52,960 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,320.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,894

Crownpoint Service Unit: 652

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 446

Gallup Service Unit: 1,242

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,048

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,175

Tuba City Service Unit: 597

Winslow Service Unit: 258

* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown begins on Friday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, June 29 at 5:00 a.m. and includes the closure of all businesses.

“This modern-day monster called COVID-19 is a challenge that we, as Navajo people, have the power to overcome by following the advice of our health care experts. We have the solutions – stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing. During these weekend lockdowns, we should not be traveling to nearby towns or cities to getaway. There is clearly a spike in new cases in several states, but here on the Navajo Nation we continue to flatten the curve and we do not want to see another wave of cases because our health care system cannot handle another wave,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Friday.

_________________________________________________________________

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

_________________________________________________________________

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.